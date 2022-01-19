Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Advertisement

Troopers confirm 2 Marines dead in military truck crash in North Carolina

Military vehicle crash
Military vehicle crash(WITN)
By WITN Web Team and Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 4:10 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN/Gray News) - Two Marines have died and several others critically injured after a military truck crashed in Onslow County.

The crash happened around 1:00 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. 17 and Highway 210, that’s between Verona and Holly Ridge.

Sgt. Devin Rich with the Highway Patrol said the Marine 7-ton truck was making a right turn onto U.S. 17, lost control, and overturned.

The Marines were thrown from the truck.

Rich said they will be investigating how fast the truck was going, “but we do know it was a little too fast for the right turn.”

A total of 19 Marines were on the truck. The sergeant said he knows that two victims were flown to area hospitals.

The Marines are assigned to the 2nd Marines Logistics Group which is based at Camp Lejeune.

Onslow County has sent multiple rescue units to the scene, while Camp Lejeune tells us that base fire and emergency services are on scene providing support. Ambulances also came from Pender and Jones counties.

Troopers say U.S. 17 is expected to reopen shortly to traffic.

Copyright 2022 WITN via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Supplies will be limited to four tests per household and will ship within 7-12 days of ordering.
Here’s how you can order your free COVID-19 tests
Liberty County Fire Services says a tanker caught fire and spilled flooring adhesive that it...
Adhesive spill shuts down I-95 North in Liberty Co. for hours overnight
Statesboro High School
Teenager arrested for terroristic threats that placed Statesboro High on lockdown
Chatham Co. bank employee sentenced for $750,000 in fraudulent loans
Travis McMichael testifies in his own defense on Nov. 17, 2021, in the trial over the slaying...
Travis McMichael files motion for new trial

Latest News

The FBI says hackers are using fake QR codes to try to steal money.
FBI warning consumers on thieves using fake QR codes to steal
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer vowed the fight is not over and ridiculed Republican...
Raw Senate debate in fight to end voting bill filibuster
President Joe Biden speaks to the media after meeting privately with Senate Democrats,...
Biden says Putin will pay ‘dear price’ if he invades Ukraine
Chatham Co. leaders in disagreement over TSPLOST vote timing
Homer Bell
Homer Bell, longtime Candler County sheriff, passes away