Statesboro High School placed on lockdown, according to school system

Statesboro High School
Statesboro High School(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 10:43 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Statesboro High School has been placed on lockdown that may last the whole day, according to the school system.

The Bulloch County School System said an increased law enforcement presence will be on campus Wednesday as a possible safety threat at the school is investigated.

During the lockdown, school officials will limit entry to and exit from the building. Movement inside the building is also limited.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

