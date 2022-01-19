Sky Cams
Supplies collected by Rincon Police heading to tornado victims in Kentucky

(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 4:26 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RINCON, Ga. (WTOC) - A trailer full of donations from the Effingham County community is headed to Kentucky.

The Rincon Police Department has been collecting supplies for victims of tornadoes. You’ll remember, the twisters tore through different parts of central United States and the southeast last month.

The police department teamed up with free port logistics to make this possible. The organization provides the trailer to get everything to the victims.

“I think we can all sympathize, empathize that we find ourselves, could find ourselves in that situation and we would want our community, our brothers and sisters to reach out to us and bring us something simple as toilet paper, toothpaste, warm sweater, warm meal,” Rincon Police Department Patrol Commander Lt. Daniel Thompson said.

Lt. Thompson said when Rincon Police reach out to the community to help, they know they will be there.

The trailer left Wednesday morning.

