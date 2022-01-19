Teenager arrested for terroristic threats that placed Statesboro High on lockdown

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - A 14-year-old boy has been charged with terroristic threats and disrupting a public school after a threatening note was discovered in a Statesboro High School classroom.

According to the Statesboro Police Department, resource officers were told by staff that a threatening note was discovered in a classroom. It said there was a bomb hidden inside the school.

A number of agencies responded and searched the school, but no suspicious devices were found.

The lockdown has been lifted at Statesboro High School, according to the school system. The school is now resuming normal operations. Entry to and exit from the building is now open and movement within the building has been restored.

