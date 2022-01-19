Top Teacher: Heather Martinson

SCREVEN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - She was born and raised in Screven County and teaching is her dream job.

“This year has been possibly one of the best years. I love my job, I love coming to see them because they give me excitement, when they are excited about something at school, I get excited,” Heather Martinson said.

Martinson can’t hide her excitement for the second half of the school year at Screven County Elementary School.

“A lot of kids are coming out of their shells this year. And the light bulb is turning on. So, it gives me enjoyment every day to see their child, come to school ready to learn, and just getting it,” she said.

Martinson teaches second grade. And knows this classroom is where a child’s dreams begin.

“Even though they are in second grade, your goal starts here. I’ve known since probably younger than them, that I wanted to be a teacher. At my grandma’s house, they had a fake desk set up and I always would teach my little cousins. She thought I was crazy, but I just knew from the get-go, that’s what I wanted to be,” Martinson said.

Martinson says building a relationship with her students is the key to everything, and she is her students’ biggest cheerleader.

“They know I am their biggest fan. I tell them that all the time, I love them, I don’t know if they get to hear that, but I love each and every one of them. and they know that and that’s what makes me happy,” Martinson said.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.