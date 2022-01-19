Two persons of interest in custody after shooting on Bridgestone Lane

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Two persons of interest are in custody after a shooting on Bridgestone Lane in Savannah on Wednesday.

According to the Savannah Police Department, officers responded to Bridgestone Lane shortly after 5 p.m. on a report of a shooting. Officer found a male with non-life threatening injury to the leg.

Two persons of interest were detained on scene and are being questioned by investigators, the police department said.

Anyone with information related to this incident is encouraged to call 911, detectives at (912) 525-3124 or CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020.

