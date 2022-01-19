Sky Cams
US Army offering largest recruitment bonus ever for new recruits

Before now, enlistment incentives for full-time soldiers could not exceed $40,000.
By Emilie Zuhowski
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 9:28 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The U.S. Army is offering its largest bonus ever for some new recruits, up to $50,000.

“We still want people that want to serve their country, that want to do it just because,” Charleston Recruiting Company Commander Capt. Anton Baker said. “The incentives are just icing on the cake.”

The U.S. Army is giving up to $50,000 to qualified individuals who sign on for a six-year active-duty enlistment. It’s a combination of incentives that would get a recruit to the fifty thousand dollar maximum. The total incentive package is based on the selected career field, qualifications, length of an enlistment contract and the ship date for training.

Aside from the career-based bonuses, there are “quick-ship” bonuses for those ready to go to basic training within 90 days. Those range from $2,000 to $9,000. In addition, you could get more incentives for signing up for Airborne or Ranger schools and for having foreign language skills.

Capt. Baker said “recruiting hasn’t been doing so well” during the pandemic. He says because of the Army’s vaccine mandates and mask-wearing, they’re doing what they can to keep you safe.

“The pandemic has basically set the conditions where people are scared, you know to go out for opportunities because they want to be safe,” Baker said.

In addition to the pay incentives, the Army is also offering recruits more say in their duty station, as well as shorter enlistment. For example, one option is two years active duty, followed by two years in the reserves.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

