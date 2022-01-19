WEDNESDAY | Frosty through the morning drive, milder in the afternoon!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Good morning and happy Wednesday! It is a cold, frosty start across the majority of the area with early morning temperatures bottoming-out in the low to mid-30sbetween 6 and 8 a.m.

You’ll want to plan an extra couple minutes into your routine if you parked outside last night - you’ll need to scrape. Frost melts by 9 a.m. and sunshine rules the forecast today.

Under just a few clouds, the temperature warms to near 60 by noon; peaking in the low to mid-60s today. This evening will be just-a-bit milder with temperatures cooling back into the 50s after 5 p.m. and 40s by 11 p.m.

WATCHING LATE THIS WEEK -

I’m tracking a cold front that arrives tomorrow with a chance of rain increasing along, and behind, it in the afternoon and evening. The front is followed by much colder air Thursday night, through the weekend. However, rain is forecast to linger through the day Friday and into Friday night. Rain may transition to freezing rain across a portion of our area Friday evening through Saturday morning; making for slick travel. The risk of freezing rain and light ice accumulations is greatest north of I-16 and west of I-95 early Saturday morning. We’ll keep you updated.

Have a great day,

Cutter

