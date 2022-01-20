Sky Cams
Bulloch Co. making winter weather preparations

By Dal Cannady
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 5:23 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Bulloch County is making preparations ahead of Friday’s First Alert Weather Day - which could bring freezing rain to the area.

Bridges like the one over Lotts Creek could be deceptively treacherous if the rain turns to ice across the roadway. County leaders are urging folks to stay home if they don’t have to get out this weekend, if we get the severe weather we’re expecting.

2018 marked the last time Southeast Georgia saw wintery weather of snow and ice. The storm moving in Friday is expected to bring strictly sleet and ice. But the ice could stay on the road and the roads. County leaders say they’ll be monitoring for any fallen trees or power lines. However, they urge people to get any short term supplies they need before Friday night so they don’t have to venture out early Saturday.

“This is not the kind of event where you need to go out and stock up on weeks of supplies. But you need to make sure you always have a disaster supply kit in your home- a few days of food, your meds, and your cell phones are charged. But that’s an everyday thing,” said Public Safety Director Ted Wynn.

While he believes things could thaw out Saturday afternoon, he worries for the chance they could refreeze Sunday morning.

