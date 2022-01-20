Community rallies to help family after fire destroys their home

RINCON, Ga. (WTOC) - Last week, Bradley Burrell and Miriam Rahn lost their home and everything inside it to a fire.

“There’s nothing, there is nothing in there that you can salvage,” said Rahn.

Their granddaughter getting them out of bed just in time.

“If they hadn’t been here, we’d be dead,” Rahn said.

“Yeah, no doubt,” added Burrell,

But before they even had time to count their losses, “immediately the community started bringing stuff over and they haven’t stopped yet,” Rahn says.

The Dollar General in Rincon, just one of those stepping up.

“I look at it as being in a small town and everybody helping everybody,” store manager Bryson Steel says.

Collecting money, clothes, food or anything the family could need, simply happy to do their part.

“It’s nice to have everybody else helping even what little they can, even in a time when we can’t give a whole lot. It’s nice to give a little,” said Steel.

A little bit, going a long way.

“There’s just no words to describe the humbleness when you see people that you don’t even know and they’re bringing you stuff from their house. Stuff they worked and bought and paid for,” Burrell said.

Although they don’t have much stuff of their own anymore, Miriam and Bradley still find themselves with more than enough to be grateful for.

“God is good, and this is good, I mean, we’ve had people from all over the county that’ve donated stuff. It’s been overwhelming,” said Burrell.

So, as it turns out the fire that took their house may be the same thing that made them realize they’ll always have a home in Effingham County.

“Oh, we’ll be staying here, we’re not going anywhere,” Burrell says, “Thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The couple says they are looking for temporary housing and a new car for Miriam.

If you’d like to help in any way, along with the Dollar General, you can also drop off donations at the Rincon Police Department.

