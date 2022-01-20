Director of Savannah’s Office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement settles into new role

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Savannah has a new office focused solely on reducing crime and making neighborhoods safer.

It’s called the Office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement.

WTOC spoke with the newly hired director about the difference he hopes to make in the coming weeks and months in Savannah.

The creation of the Office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement is the evolution of the End Gun Violence program here in Savannah, taking a holistic approach to curbing violence that involves actively engaging Savannah’s citizens.

Savannah City Council set aside a million dollars to support the project. And this week, John M. Bush, Jr. started in his leadership role of the new office.

These funds will provide community grants to organizations to support credible messengers, violence interrupters, conflict management, out-of-school activities, youth sports, counseling and mentoring activities that engage the most vulnerable youth in alternatives to violence and crime. More information about the ONSE Community Grants program will be available this spring.

Bush said the engagement is a particularly important component of his office.

“It’s kind of like having a thousand piece puzzle, and if you got your piece sitting back...and we finish the puzzle and I put it on the wall...nobody’s going to notice the beauty of the picture. They’re going to notice that one piece that you didn’t put in. So if we can engage every single citizen to put that one piece in the puzzle, put that beautiful picture together, we’re all going to have a wonderful neighborhood to live in,” said Bush, Jr.

Bush said he will lean on his experience in community engagement that he got training alongside former directors of the End Gun Violence initiative, seeking not only to give those who might be heading down a dangerous path a way out, but a way forward.

“We don’t want to just pull you out so you can sit on the curb, we want to pull you out so you can participate. Engagement is the key, engage every citizen. Whether it be the little ones or the big ones, old ones or the small ones. We want to engage all our citizens to make a better Savannah.”

Once the office is fully staffed, Bush’s team will work to develop a citywide network of violence prevention and intervention services, and track the community’s progress into the future.

