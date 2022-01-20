Drivers leave early to travel before potential ice on roads

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Our First Alert weather team has been monitoring the chance for severe winter weather. Meanwhile, road crews across Georgia are getting prepared and travelers say they plan on getting to their destination ahead of the weather.

We spoke to two people at the Georgia Welcome Center on I-95 who are making their way to Florida from up north. They both say they started their trips earlier than they planned to just to avoid any dangerous road conditions.

“I have been watching it for a week,” said Larry Gourley who is traveling from Pennsylvania.

Larry Gourley is traveling down to Florida from Pennsylvania. He says he saw there was a window of some good weather this week and so those were the days to do most of the driving. He says by Friday night, he won’t be out on the roads, but for the ones who might be …

“Be cautious of the other cars. They slide also and, you know, it isn’t just you that causes the accidents.”

Cold rain and the risk for freezing rain are in the forecast. Another driver, Jay Corcoran says as he’s driven south from Maryland - the warning signs are obvious.

“They have a lot of signs through, at least, South Carolina saying ‘storms coming, if you don’t have to travel stay home,’” said Corcoran.

Corcoran says, he too, wants to make sure he’s not on the road when he doesn’t need to be.

“We decided to leave last night just to get ahead of this and we’ve pretty much been ahead of it all the way down.”

No matter if you’re used to driving in winter weather conditions or not, the Georgia’s Department of Public Safety has some tips.

“If you do hit, what you think to be black ice or just ice in general you want to get off the gas and off the break. When you do get on the gas or on the break in these types of weather conditions you don’t want to do it aggressively,” said Lieutenant Mark Riley with Georgia’s Department of Public Safety.

Lieutenant Mark Riley says the number one thing you can do to stay safe is to stay home. He says if you do need to venture out, you should make sure to go through this checklist.

“Checking to make sure the headlights work, break lights, turn signals, you have good windshield wipers and tires. Make sure all your fluid levels, including your gas tank are full or topped off where they’re supposed to be.”

Lt. Riley also says to have some blankets, snacks, water, and a flashlight in your car and to make sure your phone is fully charged in case you do get stuck somewhere because of the road conditions.

