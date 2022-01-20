Sky Cams
Georgia DA asks for special grand jury in election probe

FILE - Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis poses for a photo at her office, Feb. 24, 2021 in Atlanta. The Georgia prosecutor who’s investigating possible attempts to interfere in the 2020 general election by former President Donald Trump and others has asked for a special grand jury to aid the investigation. Willis, on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, sent a letter to Fulton County Superior Court Chief Judge Christopher Brasher asking him to impanel a special grand jury. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)(John Bazemore | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 2:00 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA (AP) — The Georgia prosecutor investigating possible attempts to interfere in the 2020 general election by former President Donald Trump and others has asked for a special grand jury to aid the investigation.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis on Thursday sent a letter to Fulton County Superior Court Chief Judge Christopher Brasher asking him to impanel a special grand jury.

Willis wrote that her office has tried to interview multiple witnesses and gather evidence, and some witnesses and prospective witnesses have refused to cooperate without a subpoena.

A special grand jury would have the power to subpoena witnesses.

