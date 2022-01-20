Sky Cams
Hardware stores see rush in business as people prepare for icy conditions

(WTOC)
By Dal Cannady
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 5:55 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A few hours of freezing weather can do damage to your home if you’re not prepared.

Plenty of local hardware stores have seen a rush of business as people get ready for winter weather over the weekend. One store owner said a few items and a few minutes’ work can do a long way to avoid damage to your home.

Places like McKeithen’s Hardware saw a steady stream of people who have icy weather on their minds.

“I’ve been winterizing...draining the shallow well pump, putting insulation around the pool pump, went to my neighbor’s and helped her drain her shallow well,” homeowner Jerry Morris said.

Thomas McKeithen says people have been coming in for the basics this week - insulation for exterior pipes and covers for exposed spickets and other handy items like heat lamps and bulbs.

“A lot of people hang them in their pump houses, where their wells are to keep warm air on that, you don’t want that freezing up,” McKeithen said.

They’re also grabbing covers for outdoor plants and plenty of firewood.

He says a little work tonight or early tomorrow to help avoid costly repairs after the storm.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

