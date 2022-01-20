Jimmy Buffett performing at the Enmarket Arena in April
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 10:10 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Jimmy Buffett and the Coral Reefers will perform at the Enmarket Arena in Savannah in April.
The arena announced the band will bring the Life on the Flipside Redux Tour to the arena on Thursday, April 21.
Tickets will go on sale on Friday, Jan. 28 at 10 a.m. Please click here to purchase tickets.
“We’re thrilled to welcome Jimmy Buffett and the Coral Reefer Band to Enmarket Arena for the very first time,” says General Manager Monty Jones in a prepared statement. “We can’t wait to have the Parrot Heads at our venue for what will be the party of the year – do not miss out!”
Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.