Liberty Co. emergency management prepared for whatever weather comes its way

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Officials with Liberty County Emergency Management say the last time they had to respond to a winter weather event was 2018.

While this forecast isn’t as severe, they’re still preparing the county for any ice they may experience.

Liberty County Emergency Management Director Robert Dodd says they’ve contacted all entities involved in the county’s emergency support functions, including the fire department, police departments, and power company.

However, Dodd says he doesn’t anticipate this weather event needing deployment of the Emergency Operations Center. He also says to be aware of road conditions Friday night.

“It can cause major issues if people don’t slow down or take precautions to slow down, then it can cause a major issue. That’s why we’re saying, it’s going to happen overnight, where people should hopefully be in bed asleep,” Dodd said.

If you’ve got a back-up generator and choose to use it, be sure to run it outside. Bring any outdoor pets inside, as they’re not used to the weather. if you own a home, let the pipes drip to prevent them from freezing and bursting, and make sure your car is properly filled with gas in the event you become stranded or are in your car for an extended period.

Dodd says if you don’t have to travel anywhere during the weather, then stay home, because it’s the safest option.

