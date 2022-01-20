Sky Cams
Many not worried about wintery weather

By Tyler Manion
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 11:39 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - We’ve been hearing from our First Alert weather team about what you can expect this weekend when it comes to wintery weather, but we wanted to know how you’re feeling about what might be on the way.

Most people we talked with from hardware stores to Forsyth park weren’t really concerned, telling me that they won’t be changing any plans unless the weather makes them.

“I’m definitely not going to be one of those people who’s going to rush to the store and buy out the bread and milk just because the threat of winter weather so I’m just going to be hanging out,” said Sierra Teta who recently moved to Savannah.

Everyone I talked to in Forsyth park felt the same way. Some even had advice for those who didn’t.

“Just tell people not to freak out so bad. I mean I know if you don’t know to drive in it, don’t drive in it. Don’t go out, that’s probably the best advice don’t go out if it’s ice,” said Jim Torchia and Laurie Torchia who are visiting Savannah.

With the possibility of freezing rain this weekend, one local looked back on the snow from a few years ago... saying even that didn’t worry him.

“Three years ago when we had the snow here, we came out here in the park and looked at everything and it was an event more so than a concern,” said 20 year Savannah local Martin Joubert.

While nobody we talked to is panicking, they are prepared to change their plans.

“I don’t anticipate that we’ll make any changes in our plans. We’ll react to what we get and certainly we have no plans to leave or no plans to do anything specifically so if we need to hunker down for a day or two that’s what we’ll do.”

“Well we were planning to leave here Saturday morning to go down to Florida to finish our trip and it potentially might get delayed a day.”

That last couple went on to say the weather coming up this weekend in Savannah still won’t be anything like it’ll be back at their Massachusetts home... and for that they’re grateful.

