THURSDAY | Rain showers move in ahead of an Arctic cold front!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Good morning! Thursday begins with more clouds in the sky and milder temperatures. At 4 a.m., temperatures range from the low to mid-40s away from the coast, to near 50° along the beach. There are more clouds around this morning.

Under increasing clouds, temperatures warm into the lower 60s by noon; peaking in the mid and upper 60s between 1 and 3 p.m. A few neighborhoods could, briefly, touch 70° this afternoon. Clouds thicken-up in the afternoon as rain begins to move in from the west along a cold front. The chance of rain ramps up from west, to east, across the Savannah Metro after 7 p.m. Wet weather arrives earlier, further inland.

Colder air filters in tonight as intermittent showers move over the area Friday.

The risk of slick travel, minor ice accumulation increase Friday evening -

Drizzle and rain transition to freezing drizzle and freezing rain across portions of our area late Friday afternoon through early Saturday morning. Overall, ice accumulations should remain light; less than 1/10″. But, it only takes a very small amount of ice to cause travel problems. You should plan on staying off the roads (mainly elevated roadways; bridges, overpasses) across the northern-third, or so, of the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry between 7 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. Saturday. Temperatures warm above freezing by mid-morning Saturday and the risk of ice vanishes from the forecast.

Colder weather lingers through much of next week. A hard freeze is possible Sunday morning.

