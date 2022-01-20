Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Advertisement

THURSDAY | Rain showers move in ahead of an Arctic cold front!

*
*(wtoc)
By Cutter Martin
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 4:20 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Good morning! Thursday begins with more clouds in the sky and milder temperatures. At 4 a.m., temperatures range from the low to mid-40s away from the coast, to near 50° along the beach. There are more clouds around this morning.

Under increasing clouds, temperatures warm into the lower 60s by noon; peaking in the mid and upper 60s between 1 and 3 p.m. A few neighborhoods could, briefly, touch 70° this afternoon. Clouds thicken-up in the afternoon as rain begins to move in from the west along a cold front. The chance of rain ramps up from west, to east, across the Savannah Metro after 7 p.m. Wet weather arrives earlier, further inland.

Colder air filters in tonight as intermittent showers move over the area Friday.

The risk of slick travel, minor ice accumulation increase Friday evening -

Drizzle and rain transition to freezing drizzle and freezing rain across portions of our area late Friday afternoon through early Saturday morning. Overall, ice accumulations should remain light; less than 1/10″. But, it only takes a very small amount of ice to cause travel problems. You should plan on staying off the roads (mainly elevated roadways; bridges, overpasses) across the northern-third, or so, of the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry between 7 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. Saturday. Temperatures warm above freezing by mid-morning Saturday and the risk of ice vanishes from the forecast.

Colder weather lingers through much of next week. A hard freeze is possible Sunday morning.

Have a great day,

Cutter

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Statesboro High School
Teenager arrested for terroristic threats that placed Statesboro High on lockdown
Icy, cold First Alert Weather Day.
FIRST ALERT: Cold rain, risk of freezing rain and ice are in the forecast
Willie Mae Williams
UPDATE: 81-year-old missing woman found in safe condition
Raven Tolbert and Mercedes Gibson
Two mothers, best friends shot and killed in front of their children in Ga.
Registered nurse Scott McGieson wears an N95 mask as he walks out of a patient's room in the...
White House to give away 400 million N95 masks starting next week

Latest News

Many not worried about wintery weather
Many not worried about wintery weather
Freezing rain
Jamie's 5:30pm Forecast
Dave Turley’s Wednesday WX Forecast 1-19-2022
Icy weather breakdown
Icy weather breakdown