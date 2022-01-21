Chase ends on Hwy 21 after stolen car spotted by Port Wentworth Police

PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia State Patrol is investigating after a police chase left officers and the suspect with injuries.

Port Wentworth Police say this all happened just after noon. Police say they found a car they believed was stolen.

When they tried to talk to the driver, the driver tried to run one of them over, backed up into a patrol car and side swiped another one.

Police say the chase eventually ended when the suspect crashed into an unmarked patrol vehicle driven by Chief Matt Libby on Highway 21 near Cook Street.

We will bring you updates as the investigation unfolds.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.