Court issues 27 new charges against Alex Murdaugh

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Grand Jury has issued four new indictments consisting of 27 charges against suspended attorney Alex Murdaugh, according to SC Attorney General Alan Wilson.

In the first indictment, from Allendale County, Murdaugh is charged with the following:

three counts breach of trust with fraudulent intent (value $10,000 or more)

two counts computer crime (value $10,000 or more)

These charges stem from an alleged scheme to defraud the victims of $583,056.14.

In the second indictment, also from Allendale County, Murdaugh is charged with the following:

14 breach of trust with fraudulent intent (value more than $2,000, but less than $10,000)

one count computer crime (value $10,000 or more)

These charges stem from an alleged scheme to defraud the victim of $1,325,000.00.

In the third indictment, from Hampton County, Murdaugh is charged with the following:

two counts breach of trust with fraudulent intent (value $10,000 or more)

one count computer crime (value $10,000 or more)

These charges stem from an alleged scheme to defraud the victim of $350,245.08

In the fourth indictment, from Hampton County, Murdaugh is charged with the following:

two counts breach of trust with fraudulent intent (value $10,000 or more)

two counts computer crime (value $10,000 or more)

These charges stem from an alleged scheme to defraud the victim of $398,714.90

Together, these indictments total $2,657,016.12.

Murdaugh, 53, was indicted by a Colleton County Grand Jury for charges related to an alleged scheme to commit suicide and defraud an insurance company. He was served with two Beaufort County arrest warrants for obtaining goods by false pretenses.

In November and December, the state’s Grand Jury issued 48 indictments including breach of trust with fraudulent intent, obtaining property by false pretenses, money laundering, computer crimes and forgery.

These indictments and the newest indictments total $8,875,944.45, according to Attorney General Alan Wilson.

Murdaugh is currently being held in the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center in Richland County after being extradited from Florida. He was denied bond by a judge when he arrived and had to undergo a psychiatric evaluation.

After a hearing last week, Murdaugh was denied a bond reduction by a Richland County judge.

