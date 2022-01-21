Don’t follow too closely in case of icy road conditions

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - There is a chance for icy road conditions Friday night into early Saturday morning.

Chatham County Police Chief Jeff Hadley said because many in our area are not used to icy road conditions, there are some things you can do to stay safe on the roads.

First and foremost, staying inside is the safest option. But if you do need to be out on the roads, you want to give yourself enough time to get to your destination.

Chief Hadley says to drive below the speed limit if need be and to not follow too closely behind the driver in front of you. He says when the roads have ice on them, it’s much harder to slow down if the person you’re behind comes to an abrupt stop.

Last year, the department saw thousands of accidents as a result of following too closely and with the expected winter weather, he says to keep a more than three-car distance between you and the person in front of you.

“Almost 30 percent of our accidents are caused by following too closely. We had a little over 8,000 accidents and about 2,400 of them are because of following too closely. I would give it 5 to 6 in weather conditions that we may anticipate here over the next 48 hours,” Chief Hadley said.

And keeping your distance, Chief Hadley says, can help make your fellow drivers less anxious since we aren’t used to driving in these conditions.

