Effingham Co. prepares for winter weather

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Captain Hannah Jenkins and her team with Effingham Fire Rescue and EMA have been busy.

“We’ve been staying up to date with the National Weather Service throughout the week as we were looking at this system moving into our area.”

But now they’re hoping you’ll do your part to insure as safe a weekend as possible.

“As long as our citizens stay safe, we can keep our firefighters safe as well,” said Cpt. Jenkins.

That means being aware of the dangers this weather brings with it.

“We’re mostly concerned with people being on the road after dark. We’ve had some rain; we’re going to have some ponding of water on the roadways and as the temperature drops that water can ice over,” Cpt. Jenkins says.

They say if you don’t have to leave home, don’t.

And while you’re Cpt. Jenkins says to make sure you’re, “dripping those pipes. Especially if you have any outside faucets.”

Over at Springfield Building Supply, it would seem people are preparing to do just that.

“Well, yesterday first thing is we had people coming in buying pipe insulation, insulation for their outside water spicket,” said co-owner Laura Colbert.

If you don’t, well, Colbert says you can expect to be right back here afterwards.

“We’ll have people coming in buying pipes, to fix frozen pipes that’ve busted.”

Of course, both Colbert and Effingham County Fire Rescue and EMA will be there if you need them, but hopefully, you don’t.

Another thing Cpt. Jenkins says to keep in mind if your power goes out don’t call 9-1-1 as they say it can bog down their call system making it harder for them to respond to those in real danger.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.