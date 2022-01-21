First Alert Weather: Risk of freezing rain, slick roads increases this evening

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Hampton, Jasper and Beaufort Counties this evening until 7 a.m. Saturday morning. Additional winter weather alerts may be issued later today or tonight.

Slick travel is most-likely north of the Savannah River; especially on bridges and overpasses this evening and night. Though, slick travel is still possible further south and west later today.

Ice will not cause any significant tree or power issues.

#UPDATE | Forecast ice accumulations remain less than .10" and mainly north of I-16. The problem? It only takes a very small glaze of ice to cause road issues; elevated roads, bridges and overpasses in particular. @WTOC11 pic.twitter.com/XcEoMraTbD — WTOC Cutter Martin (@CutterMartin) January 21, 2022

Colder air is already filtering into the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry. Areas of rain and drizzle continue to dampen roadways. Colder air filters in through the rest of the morning and into the afternoon.

Temperatures will be in the mid and upper 30s by 2 p.m. in many areas. It’ll feel like it’s in the 20s.

While there may be a lull in the moisture midday, rain is forecast to redevelop this afternoon and evening as temperatures approach freezing. The risk of freezing rain peak this evening and overnight. If possible, just enjoy a night in this evening. If you must travel, try to avoid elevated roadways.

Only a few-hundredths, to perhaps one-tenth, of an inch of ice is expected. But, even that small of an amount can make elevated roadways and other elevated surfaces, very slick.

Keep in mind, conditions will remain wet, with no risk of ice, across the southern-half of the WTOC Viewing Area; generally south of the Altamaha River.

Clearer, drier weather takes hold this weekend and the risk of slick travel ends by 10 a.m. Saturday.

