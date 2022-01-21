Sky Cams
FRIDAY | Trending colder through the day; risk of icy travel in spots this evening!

By Cutter Martin
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 4:40 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Hampton, Jasper and Beaufort Counties this afternoon through Saturday morning.

Slick travel is most-likely north of the Savannah River; especially on bridges and overpasses this evening and night. Though, slick travel is still possible further south and west later today.

Out the door this morning, temperatures are already falling. We’re in the mid and upper 40s around the Savannah metro at 4 a.m. Areas of drain and drizzle continue to dampen roadways. Colder air filters in through the rest of the morning and into the afternoon. Temperatures will be in the mid and upper 30s by 2 p.m. in many areas.

While there may be a lull in the moisture midday, rain is forecast to redevelop this afternoon and evening as temperatures approach freezing. This is when the risk of freezing rain increases; lingering through about 9 a.m. Saturday. If possible, just enjoy a night in this evening. If you must travel, try to avoid elevated roadways. Keep in mind, conditions will remain wet, with no risk of ice, across the southern-half of the WTOC Viewing Area; generally south of the Altamaha River.

Clearer, drier weather takes hold this weekend.

A hard freeze is expected Sunday morning followed by a gradual, and modest, warming trend into the middle of next week. Stay tuned for additional weather alerts through the day and try to be off the roads this evening and tonight.

Stay dry and warm today. The WTOC Weather Team continues to keep you updated on The News, at wtoc.com and in the WTOC Weather App.

Have a safe weekend,

Cutter

