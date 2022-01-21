Sky Cams
Ga. implements new mortgage assistance program

By WTOC Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 11:01 PM EST
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Financial assistance is coming for people in danger of losing their home.

Georgia is implementing a Mortgage Assistance Program. A $354 million stimulus fund will be used to help homeowners with mortgage delinquencies, defaults, foreclosures, and past-due utilities.

Applicants must provide a driver’s license, a mortgage statement, and tax returns and/or income verification documents.

Find details below:

