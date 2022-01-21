Sky Cams
Heating safety tips as cold weather sweeps through

FILE PHOTO
FILE PHOTO(Melissa Stephens)
By Mariah Congedo
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 1:56 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Even though the cold weather has already moved in, the Savannah Fire Department said it’s not too late to check your smoke detectors and furnaces.

Assistant Chief of Operations for Savannah Fire, William Handy says checking these things is especially important when inclement weather is expected. He says people should check to make sure their smoke detectors are working properly because people will be running a lot of heat throughout the house. It’s also important to check your furnace when cold weather strikes.

A lot of people may choose to bring out their space heaters tonight, so Handy says remember to always keep things two feet away from it and to not hang anything over it.

He says while there are other methods people may use to heat their house, there’s one he strongly advises people not to use.

“We’re not recommending that you use an oven to heat your home. Sometimes people do that, and we discourage that because of the potential fires or dangers that could happen,” Handy said.

Handy says when you have your heat running over the next few days, if you have a concern about the way something smells, don’t ignore it and call 911.

