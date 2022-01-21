How to safely heat your house during cold temperatures

BURTON, S.C. (WTOC) - With the cold temperatures coming this weekend a lot of you may be looking to stay warm inside the house.

Captain Daniel Byrne has a whole bunch of tips, specifically for people in Beaufort, Hampton and Jasper counties.

“This weekend because of the weather we’re expecting… it’s very concerning, especially those of us down here in the Lowcountry we don’t get these cold spells very often very badly so we’re worried if people are going to be prepared for it,” said Captain Byrne with Burton Fire District.

He says his biggest concern this weekend is for the elderly.

“If you have an older adult in your family, a neighbor, your church group or one of your social groups, please check in on them this weekend. Make sure they heat in their home safely.”

One way to do that is space heaters, like these. This Ace Hardware tells me they sold more than normal today ahead of the cold weather on the way… but Byrne has a saying for people to keep in mind when using them.

“With heaters, if it has heat 3 feet. Don’t put anything with a portable electric heater or anything that generates heat… from candles to portable electric heaters within 3 feet that can burn.”

He added that these heaters have to be on specific surfaces, so if you buy one… make sure to read the box carefully or it could start a fire in your home… and at that point.

“Every second that you delay calling 911 and getting us coming, that’s more of your house that we’re going to lose.”

On top of all that, Byrne had a bunch of other Fire tips for people to keep in mind this weekend.

Don’t plug portable heaters in extension cord - plug them into the wall

Don’t use stove or oven to heat the home

Put generators outside and close nearby windows

Use flashlights not candles when power goes out

Check that smoke alarms are working

Sleep with bedroom doors closed

Make sure windows can open and are unobstructed

