Low Country Home & Garden Show returns for 22nd year

By WTOC Staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 3:51 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Low Country Home & Garden Show is back for its 22nd year.

It will be held Saturday and Sunday at the Savannah Convention Center on Hutchinson Island.

Show hours are Saturday, January 22, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday, January 23, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Admission and parking is free. If parking lot is full, there will be a shuttle for overflow parking.

Admission is courtesy of Spa Manufacturers. There will be a giveaway of 100 plants per day courtesy of Tim & Dave’s Nursery.

