Savannah State women’s basketball off to strong start

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -The Savannah State women’s basketball team is off to their best start in program history: 14-0 and ranked No. 22 by the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association.

“It’s a sisterhood down here,” said redshirt junior guard Azhana Maxwell.

Sisterhood-- and scoring has led the Lady Tigers to their undefeated start.

Among other things, they lead the conference in field goal percentage, scoring margin, three-point percentage, and scoring offense.

SSU sits atop their division in the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference.

The secret to their success? Gratitude.

“With the COVID season last year we only had five games,” explained redshirt junior guard Le’Andrea Gillis. “Seeing that we have a full season, it just makes us grateful, you know, and just hungry, because, you know, we never know when our last game may be, so every night we want to go out and play it as if its our last.”

A team, is typically a reflection of their coach. The Tigers are no exception.

“Every day he tells us energy, enthusiasm and effort. Every single day,” Maxwell said.

The countdown to the Tigers toughest test so far is winding down. Saturday they head to Columbia, South Carolina to face the reigning SIAC Champions: the Benedict College Tigers.

“They have been the standard in the SIAC,” said Tigers Head Coach Cedric Baker. “We’re excited about the opportunity to play a team like Benedict and see what we’re made of.”

The Lady Tigers are one of only three teams in all of Division II to remain unbeaten. They look to make it 15-straight Saturday with a 1:00 P.M. tip-off.

The team is back in Tiger Arena January 29 to face Albany State at 1:00 P.M.

