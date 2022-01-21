Screven Co. EMA preparing for freezing rain possibility

SCREVEN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - One of our communities that has the highest chance of seeing the impact freezing rain on Friday is Screven County.

WTOC spoke to the county EMA/Fire chief. He says county road crews are ready and have materials and equipment ready to de-ice bridges or other slick spots.

He continues to bring the same message others have shared - stay off the roads later this evening when conditions could get worse and stay put until Saturday morning when things could be drier and we all know what we have.

He’s also urging people to stay tuned to weather forecasts and be aware of what conditions will be. He doesn’t anticipate the kind of weather that brings down trees and power lines, but says they’re prepared to respond to whatever they get.

He says they’ve been putting things together for days to be able to respond quickly. But he says people can help themselves and public safety by staying home and not trying to drive if roads get icy. He’s urging people, especially folks in mobile homes, to be careful with how they heat their homes while the temperatures plunge to avoid starting a fire. He recommends people get what they need for tonight and tomorrow and stay home and stay warm.

“It doesn’t have to be a ton of supplies. We’re talking about a “day or two” event. We’re not talking about you needing four gallons of milk and six loafs of bread or things like that,” said Screven County Fire/EMA Chief Harvey Cryder.

Once again, he’s urging people to limit their time on the road - or stay in completely - until Saturday when things could thaw out or dry out and you’ll be able to see better too.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.