Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Advertisement

Arnold Schwarzenegger ‘fine’ following four-car crash in LA

FILE - In this April 4, 2019, file photo, Arnold Schwarzenegger, a cast member in the upcoming...
FILE - In this April 4, 2019, file photo, Arnold Schwarzenegger, a cast member in the upcoming film "Terminator: Dark Fate," discusses the film during the Paramount Pictures presentation at CinemaCon 2019, the official convention of the National Association of Theatre Owners at Caesars Palace, in Las Vegas.(Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 22, 2022 at 5:32 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A spokesman said Arnold Schwarzenegger was fine after being involved in a car crash that sent a woman to the hospital with minor injuries.

The 74-year-old actor and former California governor was driving a GMC Yukon that was among four vehicles involved in Friday’s wreck in the Brentwood section of Los Angeles.

A woman was taken to the hospital for an abrasion on her head, police said in a statement.

The statement from the LAPD said neither alcohol or drugs are suspected as a factor in this collision, but did not mention the cause of the crash.

Schwarzenegger was not injured and stayed at the scene, spokesman Daniel Ketchell said Saturday.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ga. Department of Corrections closing Ga. State Prison in Reidsville
FILE - This photo shows Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie.
FBI: Brian Laundrie confessed to Gabby Petito’s murder in notebook
Icy, cold First Alert Weather Day.
First Alert Weather: Risk of freezing rain, slick roads increases this evening
Bulloch Co. Schools to end contact tracing for COVID exposures
FILE - This artist's sketch provided by Spaceport Camden shows the launch pad complex of the...
Judge: Georgia county can move ahead on land for spaceport

Latest News

During the public comment period, Amelia King said, “No mask mandates. My child, my children...
Mother tells Va. school board she’ll ‘bring every gun loaded and ready’ over mask mandate
FILE - Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., speaks before President Joe Biden signs the $1.2 trillion...
Last straw: Fed-up Arizona Democrats censure Sen. Sinema
The Lowcountry Home & Garden show is back for its 22nd year and on Saturday it all kicked off...
Savannah Convention Center welcomes 22nd annual Lowcountry Home & Garden Show
A wildfire forced evacuations in California near Big Sur. (Source: KSBW)
Wildfire along California’s Big Sur forces evacuations