Few early morning slick spots, cold and dry afternoon!

By Cutter Martin
Published: Jan. 22, 2022 at 7:55 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - All winter weather alerts have been allowed to expire, but the risk of slick spots on bridges, overpasses and other elevated roadways continues through 9 a.m. for portions of our area.

Savannah, and many other communities further north and west, are at the freezing point (or colder) at 7:45 a.m. The wind is making it feel like it is in the upper teens and lower 20s. Make sure you are wearing layers as you get out-and-about this morning. There is no risk of ice on surface roads this morning.

Temperatures warm well above freezing by mid-morning, under lots of clouds. It’ll remain cold through the day. Temperatures will struggle to peak in the low to mid-40s by mid-afternoon... as the sun begins to peek out.

A widespread freeze and inland hard freeze is in the forecast tonight

Ingredients will be in-place for the coldest night so far this season; clear sky, lighter wind, dry air and a fresh cold air mass. Temperatures drop into the 30s before dinner-time and could touch the freezing mark before 11 p.m. Communities west of I-95 bottom-out in the low to mid-20s early Sunday morning. Savannah dips into the upper 20s and lower 30s before 9 a.m. and the barrier islands should, briefly, reach the 30° to 32° range between 6 and 8 a.m.

Remember the four Ps: plants, pets, pipes and people.

Stay warm,

Cutter

Dave's 6pm Forecast