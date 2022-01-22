Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Advertisement

Georgia suing Biden administration over Medicaid rejection

(WRDW)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 22, 2022 at 6:16 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia officials have sued the Biden administration over its decision to revoke approval of the state’s plan to require new Medicaid recipients to meet a work requirement.

The lawsuit filed Friday in federal court seeks a court order reinstating the original Medicaid expansion plan with the work mandate. That mandate was approved by the Trump administration, but the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services under President Joe Biden announced last month it was revoking it.

CMS said it does not comment on litigation. Democrats in Georgia say full expansion would cover hundreds of thousands of people at a much lower cost to the state.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ga. Department of Corrections closing Ga. State Prison in Reidsville
FILE - This photo shows Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie.
FBI: Brian Laundrie confessed to Gabby Petito’s murder in notebook
Icy, cold First Alert Weather Day.
First Alert Weather: Risk of freezing rain, slick roads increases this evening
Bulloch Co. Schools to end contact tracing for COVID exposures
Alex Murdaugh listens to prosecutors outline their case against him during a bond hearing in...
Court issues 27 new charges against Alex Murdaugh

Latest News

Bulloch Co. Schools to end contact tracing for COVID exposures
The spread of the Omicron variant has proven to be highly transmissible among children.
Hinesville pediatrician seeing increase in COVID patients
FILE PHOTO
Cervical Cancer Awareness Month helps get women vaccinated against HPV
Registered nurse Scott McGieson wears an N95 mask as he walks out of a patient's room in the...
White House to give away 400 million N95 masks starting next week