Get ready for the coldest night of the season!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Get ready for the coldest night of winter so far across the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry! Temperatures dip back into the 30s this evening with wind chills already in the 20s by the second half of the evening. Needless to say, dress warm if you have Saturday evening plans!

Evening plans? Dress warm! Temperatures dip below freezing by midnight with lows in the mid to upper 20s away from the coastline! pic.twitter.com/4cXF6sDHGA — Andrew Gorton WTOC (@AndrewGortonWx) January 22, 2022

Temperatures tumble overnight with lows in the mid to upper 20s along and west of I-95. Coastal communities will even drop to the lower 30s by daybreak. Make sure you protect your sensitive plants and bring in your pets tonight!

Sunday Tybee Tides: 1.6′ 5:34AM I 7.9′ 11:30AM I 1.3′ 5:54PM

Sunday morning will be our coldest of winter (so far). Dress warm if you have to be out, and don't forget to bring in your pets tonight! pic.twitter.com/0cZQyfzWA1 — WTOC Weather (@WTOCFirstAlert) January 22, 2022

Although the wind will be pretty light overnight, wind chills will be in the lower 20s at daybreak. After a very cold start to the day, temperatures rebound to the 40s by noon with afternoon highs in the low to mid 50s under mostly clear skies. Plan on a light freeze Monday morning, with lower 30s likely at daybreak along and west of I-95.

Monday afternoon won’t be quite as cold with afternoon highs in the upper 50s. That’s followed by out next chance of rain on Tuesday, when showers will likely move across the area as highs top out in the mid 50s during the afternoon.

Wednesday and Thursday will be dry ahead of another potential chance of rain on Friday into Saturday. Long-range models aren’t in good agreement yet, but we could see a low in the Gulf of Mexico bring in moisture to close out the work week, heading into this coming weekend. Stay tuned for updates!

- Meteorologist Andrew Gorton

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.