Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Advertisement

Jewish leaders urge worship attendance after hostage siege

FILE - The Congregation Beth Israel synagogue is shown, Jan. 16, 2022, in Colleyville, Texas....
FILE - The Congregation Beth Israel synagogue is shown, Jan. 16, 2022, in Colleyville, Texas. Jewish leaders are calling for a strong turnout at worship services this weekend as a statement of defiance against growing antisemitism. The calls come after last Saturday's 10-hour standoff at Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville, Texas, where authorities say British national Malik Faisal Akram voiced antisemitic conspiracy theories while holding four people hostage.(Brandon Wade | (AP Photo/Brandon Wade, File))
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 11:15 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Jewish leaders throughout the U.S. are calling for a strong turnout at this weekend’s worship services in defiance of antisemitic acts such as last weekend’s hostage siege at Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville, Texas.

“SHOW UP IN SHUL THIS SHABBAT ... IN DEFIANCE/JOY/TO SEE FELLOW JEWS,” tweeted Deborah Lipstadt, who is President Biden’s nominee as a special envoy to confront antisemitism abroad.

Rabbi Jeffrey Myers of the Tree of Life Congregation in Pittsburgh agreed. “Do not let the antisemites terrorize us and win by keeping us out of our sacred spaces,” Myers wrote.

He survived the 2018 mass shooting at his synagogue.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ga. Department of Corrections closing Ga. State Prison in Reidsville
FILE - This photo shows Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie.
FBI: Brian Laundrie confessed to Gabby Petito’s murder in notebook
Icy, cold First Alert Weather Day.
First Alert Weather: Risk of freezing rain, slick roads increases this evening
Bulloch Co. Schools to end contact tracing for COVID exposures
Alex Murdaugh listens to prosecutors outline their case against him during a bond hearing in...
Court issues 27 new charges against Alex Murdaugh

Latest News

This photo from video shows NYPD officers at Harlem Hospital after an officer was killed and...
Official: 1 officer killed, 1 seriously hurt in NYC shooting
Temperatures continue to drop, but travelers overall have said I-95 isn’t as bad as they had...
Travelers taking precautions during possibility of freezing rain
Wintery weather impacts medical helicopter responding to crash
Wintery weather impacts medical helicopter responding to crash
Travelers taking precautions during possibility of freezing rain
Travelers taking precautions during possibility of freezing rain