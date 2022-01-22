Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Advertisement

Judge: Georgia county can move ahead on land for spaceport

FILE - This artist's sketch provided by Spaceport Camden shows the launch pad complex of the...
FILE - This artist's sketch provided by Spaceport Camden shows the launch pad complex of the proposed Spaceport Camden in Camden County, Ga. Superior Court Judge Stephen Scarlett, on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, has denied a request to stop Camden County from buying land for a planned spaceport near the Georgia coast, dealing the latest blow to opponents of the project. (Spaceport Camden via AP, File)(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 22, 2022 at 6:15 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WOODBINE, Ga. (AP) — A judge has denied a request to stop a county from buying land for a planned spaceport near the Georgia coast, dealing the latest blow to the project’s opponents.

In an order Thursday, Superior Court Judge Stephen Scarlett denied a request to restrain Camden County from closing on the land deal until a referendum that would let voters weigh in.

The judge said the opponents waited until the last minute for their latest legal move, when they had known since 2015 that county commissioners planned to buy the property.

The ruling now allows the county to close on the property, barring unforeseen circumstances.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ga. Department of Corrections closing Ga. State Prison in Reidsville
FILE - This photo shows Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie.
FBI: Brian Laundrie confessed to Gabby Petito’s murder in notebook
Icy, cold First Alert Weather Day.
First Alert Weather: Risk of freezing rain, slick roads increases this evening
Bulloch Co. Schools to end contact tracing for COVID exposures
Alex Murdaugh listens to prosecutors outline their case against him during a bond hearing in...
Court issues 27 new charges against Alex Murdaugh

Latest News

Georgia suing Biden administration over Medicaid rejection
Temperatures continue to drop, but travelers overall have said I-95 isn’t as bad as they had...
Travelers taking precautions during possibility of freezing rain
Wintery weather impacts medical helicopter responding to crash
Wintery weather impacts medical helicopter responding to crash
Travelers taking precautions during possibility of freezing rain
Travelers taking precautions during possibility of freezing rain