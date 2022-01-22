Sky Cams
Liberty County Sheriff’s Office investigating shooting at Victory Manor Mobile Home Park

Liberty County deputies are investigating a shooting that sent one man to the hospital.
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 9:47 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Liberty County deputies are investigating a shooting that sent one man to the hospital.

It happened Friday afternoon at the Victory Manor Mobile Home Park. According to the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office, the victim was shot several times.

No word on his condition.

Deputies say they chased a person of interest around the mobile home park and took them into custody.

We’ll update you as we learn more.

