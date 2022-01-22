Savannah Convention Center welcomes 22nd annual Lowcountry Home & Garden Show

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Lowcountry Home & Garden show is back for its 22nd year and on Saturday it all kicked off for day one.

The show serves as a great opportunity to get ideas to start any renovating, decorating, or landscaping projects.

People get to have a hands-on experience checking out various products including beds, kitchenware, and décor.

All of the displays are elaborate with salespeople there to answer any questions people may have about the product(s).

With hundreds of people expected to come in and out over the weekend, vendors say the event is great exposure for business.

“The big benefits are getting to meet people, meet and greet, talk to people and kind of explain what we do and explain the products that we sell. We definitely get more business out of the show. I mean, you have 300-400 people come through in a day,” said Benjamin Remler, Sales & Service Manager and co-owner of Generator Supercenter of Savannah.

The show continues on Sunday. Doors will open at 10 a.m. and close at 5 p.m. It’s free and open to the public.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.