Savannah Police looking to identify suspect in multiple burglaries, aggravated assault

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department is working to identify a male suspect connected to multiple burglaries and an aggravated assault between 11:40 p.m. on Thursday and 3 a.m. on Friday.

Police responded to reports of an unidentified man entering a total of five residences in Central Precinct.

When the suspect attempted to enter a residence on the 500 block of E. 34th Street around 11:50 p.m., he encountered the homeowner who tried to block the suspect from entering.

The homeowner received a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the arm before the suspect fled.

In two other incidents, the suspect entered occupied residences and proceeded into a physical altercation with an adult female occupant before fleeing one of the homes. The female victim did not receive any injuries and no additional injuries were reported in these cases.

The suspect is described as a male with a thin build wearing a black mask, grey hoodie, and black pants.

Savannah Police encourages City residents to remain vigilant in securing their homes, including garage doors and windows and turning on porch lights.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity or who has additional information or possible footage connected to these cases should call detectives at 912.525.3124.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.