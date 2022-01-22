Travelers taking precautions during possibility of freezing rain

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - We’ve been tracking weather conditions all day and how they’re impacting routes for drivers.

Temperatures continue to drop, but travelers overall have said I-95 isn’t as bad as they had expected. WTOC caught up with some travelers throughout the day, and here’s what they had to say.

From day….

“There’s a lot more traffic. My husband likes to ride on the cruise control, but I told him, honey, I don’t know, it’s a little thicker out here than we thought it was going to be,” said Debi Eaves from Reston, Virginia.

To night…

“I just got four brand new tires last week, so that’s helped ease my mind a little bit,” said David Jones from Hinesville, Georgia.

Drivers on I-95 have been watching the road conditions carefully during the potential for freezing rain.

“Looking at the temperature and looking at the weather, and go slow if you need to,” said Jared Carson from Jacksonville, North Carolina.

Slow… is how Jared Carson would describe his travels. His flight out of Raleigh-Durham International Airport was canceled due to the weather.

“We said ‘no we probably can’t make it,’ so we decided to drive down an extra 10 hours to Tampa to actually catch a flight that will probably make it out. So, not the best road conditions, but I-95 is okay right now.”

David Jones works at the Georgia Welcome Center, he says it’s been a slower day than usual.

“It’s a lot less people coming in in the rain. I haven’t seen any of the ice, but they said that’s supposed to come later tonight.”

And if you have to travel on the roads overnight, many drivers had the same advice:

“Buckle up, stay safe, do the speed limit, do below the speed limit if you have to.”

Some of the drivers I spoke with still had hours ahead of them on the road, while others were choosing to stop and find a hotel for the night somewhere in Georgia. Luckily, throughout the whole evening, traffic has been moving fine on this portion of I-95.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.