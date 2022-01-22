Sky Cams
Wintery weather impacts medical helicopter responding to crash

Bridges continue to be a main source of concern for ice Friday night.
By Tyler Manion
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 10:12 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURTON, S.C. (WTOC) - Bridges continue to be a main source of concern for ice Friday night.

We know there are bridges all over Beaufort County, but earlier Friday there was an accident on the Broad River Bridge.

The Burton Fire District tells us it was a head on collision that left two people with critical injuries.

Because of that, the Fire District tried to call a medical helicopter but here’s when Friday night’s wintry mix had its first impact. That helicopter wasn’t able to come help out due to the weather and remained grounded.

All of this around 3 p.m., way before we got closer to these freezing temperatures.

Crews did get both victims to the hospital. No word on what caused the wreck.

