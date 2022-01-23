SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - After a cold start to the day, temperatures will drop back into the 40s this evening under clear skies.

We won’t be quite as cool overnight, but plan on a light freeze Monday morning, with lower 30s likely at daybreak along and west of I-95.

Monday morning won't be quite as cold as this morning, but a light freeze is still likely along and west of I-95. pic.twitter.com/Ez8v36qBae — Andrew Gorton WTOC (@AndrewGortonWx) January 23, 2022

Monday Tybee Tides: 0.9′ 6:27AM I 7.1′ 12:22PM I 0.7′ 6:44PM

Temperatures start out freezing at sunrise, with wind chills in the upper 20s to kick off the work week! The colder air won’t last long Monday, highs rebound to the upper 50s during the afternoon under mostly clear skies. The evening will be mostly clear and calm with temperatures falling into the 40s after sunset.

On Tuesday, a low along the Gulf coast will bring in a chance of rain, mainly south of the Altamaha River. Scattered showers are possible, but it won’t be a washout of a day. Increased cloud cover will help cap out high temperatures in the upper 50s.

Wednesday and Thursday will be dry ahead of another potential chance of rain on Friday into Saturday. Long-range models aren’t in good agreement yet, but we could see a low in the Gulf of Mexico bring in moisture to close out the work week, heading into this coming weekend. Stay tuned for updates!

- Meteorologist Andrew Gorton

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.