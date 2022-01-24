Construction on President St. to end on Tuesday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - President Street is still closed in both directions as they continue work on the railroad crossing.

The City of Savannah says work over the weekend went well and they are still planning on opening the road back up Tuesday morning at 5 a.m.

The City, Chatham County and the rail line operator, WATCO, are all working together on this project. Crews over the weekend have been working to fix the slopes leading up the crossing - which should lead to a smoother ride across the tracks.

Drivers coming and going from the City of Savannah that cross the road say this was much needed since the crossing caused a very bumpy ride.

“It’s like that flinch reaction you get, it takes a long time for that to go away you probably still tense up a little but as you come up on it or slow way down, that’s what I usually did,” said Matthew Soloman from Tybee Island.

“Guaranteed once it gets fixed everybody that comes through here will be happy with it,” said Shawn Milburn form Savannah.

Those drivers say the inconvenience of the road being closed for a few days is well worth it for a better ride across the tracks. There are detours in place - just make sure to give yourself some extra time to get around.

Monday they will be putting down the final layers of asphalt and then by Tuesday morning you will have a smooth ride into work across the President Street Crossing.

