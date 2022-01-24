Demand for COVID testing continues

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The lines have remained long at the Civic Center and many of the other testing facilities across Chatham County as we’ve seen the impact of the Omicron variant.

The Coastal Health District says of the 13-hundred tests they can do a day, right now, they’re doing about a thousand.

Which means they aren’t going anywhere, in fact, they’re trying to make themselves more available.

“It’s been very busy. It hasn’t been overwhelmingly busy, but it has been busy enough to keep our hands pretty full with it,” said Coastal Health District Facilities Manager Stephen Stanley.

Before the New Year the Coastal Health District had planned on taking the month of January off for testing at the Civic Center, a plan quickly changed due to omicron.

Now, once again they’re adjusting their schedule.

“We’re still seeing a high demand the community transmission index is still up quite a bit, so we want to be available for the people that need testing even on a day we’re not normally open,” said Stanley.

That day, the 5th Saturday of the month, which is this weekend January 29.

Instead of taking it off they will be open at their West Chatham facility from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. for testing.

Once again offering a helping hand.

“We’re here for them. We’ve been here for the community from the very beginning. Whether it be testing, or vaccinations and we will continue to be there for the community and provide for their need,” Stanley says.

One of the biggest issues the DPH says they’re having right now is people not preregistering to get their tests.

That means long lines, slow moving long lines at that.

You really do need to preregister; it’s going to help things go much quicker and smoother and get those results in your as soon as possible.

