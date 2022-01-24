Sky Cams
Domino’s delivery driver finds bullet in her hair after car was shot, reports say

St. Matthews Domino’s reopens after devastating 2019 fire
Detectives in North Carolina are investigating reports of a Domino’s delivery driver being shot in the head in December.(tcw-wave)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 2:30 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (Gray News) – Detectives in North Carolina are investigating reports of a Domino’s delivery driver being shot in the head in December.

According to the Fayetteville Police Department, the driver was delivering an order around 9:45 p.m. on Dec. 13, when bullets hit her car.

Police say one of the bullets hit her head, but she was not seriously injured.

The driver told WRAL the bullet went through the car’s back window, through the headrest and into the bun she had in her hair.

Detectives believe the shots were fired from a dark sedan.

Authorities are looking for security camera footage from the area and time frame of the shooting.

