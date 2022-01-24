Memorial Health seeing ‘downward trend’ in COVID hospitalizations

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The omicron variant came in fast and furious causing a rise in case numbers as well as hospitalizations, like at Memorial Health.

But now for the first time in a long time there may be some good news.

“Right now, when we look at hospitalizations across Chatham County, they’re on a downward trend,” said Infectious Disease Officer Dr. Stephen Thacker.

That trend includes, of course, Memorial Health in Savannah.

“For our hospital this is the first day that we’ve had, what I call a negative case growth rate. Meaning, over the last seven days we’ve netted less people being admitted than we have the seven days prior,” said Dr. Thacker.

Right now, Memorial has a total of 66 patient hospitalized with COVID and only 17 of those are currently in the ICU.

A far cry from their peak numbers caused by the Delta variant, and welcome news for all in health care.

“It’s certainly a reassuring point when we realize the worst is not yet to come, we’ve already passed through it. The surge is not over for hospitals but there’s hope the worst is behind us and I think that’s very important,” Dr. Thacker says.

Although it may still be a little early to tell for sure, Dr. Thacker says if things continue on this trend this pandemic could shift to an endemic.

