MONDAY | Freezing morning gives way to a nice afternoon!

*
*(wtoc)
By Cutter Martin
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 4:20 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Good morning! We begin the day on a cold note. Temperatures are in the low to mid-30s across the Savannah Metro early this morning. A couple communities are in the upper 20s well west of I-95 early this morning.

Under plenty of sunshine, the temperature warms in to the mid and upper 50s by noon; peaking in the lower 60s in most communities between 1 and 3 p.m. this afternoon. Sunshine rules the forecast today, but you may notice a few more clouds sneaking in from the west.

Under increasing clouds, temperatures cool-back into the 50s, then 40s, this evening. The forecast remains dry through the evening. We’ll wake up to temperatures in the upper 30s and 40s under more clouds Tuesday morning.

A storm system passing to our south could spread a few showers into our area; mainly south of the Altamaha River Tuesday.

Periods of cloudiness linger through mid-week ahead of our next storm system that’ll arrive Friday, into Saturday. A strong coastal low may develop near the southeast coast and ride northward. Local impacts are still a bit uncertain, but we can bet on at least a slight chance of rain followed by more cold air over the weekend.

Have a great day,

Cutter

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

