New COVID testing options for Evans Co. students

(Pexels)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 3:37 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
EVANS COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A new COVID testing option is available in Evans County.

Starting Monday, all students and staff at Evans County Schools can now access free weekly COVID testing.

Tests will be available at Claxton Elementary every Monday. They’ll also be available every Thursday at the middle and high school.

The testing comes after the district was forced to switch to virtual learning earlier this month, but has since returned in person.

School officials say the new testing will help avoid having to go back to virtual learning.

“In person, face to face learning is best for our students. We’re trying to do what we can to keep our schools open and keep our community safe,” said Toney Jordan, Assistant Superintendent of Evans County Schools.

Parents do need to sign a permission form if they want their child to be tested.

Updated case counts for Evans County Schools were not available, but we’ll be sure to keep you updated once they come in.

