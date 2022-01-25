Sky Cams
Atlanta Braves trophy tour coming to Savannah on St. Patrick’s Day

Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman holds the trophy as he and his teammates arrive at...
Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman holds the trophy as he and his teammates arrive at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport as they return home after defeating the Houston Astros to win baseball's World Series, Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)(John Bazemore | AP)
By Clinton Hinely
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 11:21 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The World Series trophy will be making a stop in Savannah on St. Patrick’s Day.

The stop comes as part of the Atlanta Braves’ trophy tour. The World Champions Trophy Tour presented by Truist is making 151 stops to celebrate the Braves’ 151st year as a franchise.

The tour will start on Feb. 15 and is coming to Savannah on March 17.

According to a news release from the team, fans can celebrate the 2021 World Series championship with an opportunity to take a photo with the Commissioner’s Trophy at each stop.

Please click here to see some of the schedule. Fans also have an opportunity to suggest locations for the tour.

