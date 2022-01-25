Bluffton Police receiving reflection garden to help with mental health

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WTOC) - A Lowcountry business and town have come together to fund a new project at a police station, but this story is about a lot more than just that plan.

Over the past couple years mental health has been a focal point at the Bluffton Police Department. It came into the spotlight though, after they lost one of their own.

“We unfortunately had an incident of a police officer suicide here at the Bluffton Police Department in 2018, and so we’re really aware of the stresses of being a police officer,” said Bluffton Police Chief Stephanie Price.

His name was Jonathan Garcia. The day he passed changed this department, specifically Sargent Craig Karafa and the way he looked at his own mental health.

“I was first on scene with that incident and as of very recently I’ve gone through some things as well, personally, and I’ve utilized some of the resources here at the agency that they’ve provided since Chief Price has started that have been extremely beneficial,” said Sgt. Karafa.

There’s another resource on the way… soon a patch of grass in the parking lot will be turned into a reflection garden funded by Hargray and the Town. It’s a cause the mayor is fully behind.

“I just know I have a lot of respect for them. Anything we can do to make them better I’m all about it,” said Mayor Lisa Sulka.

Sargent Karafa knows the importance of mental health resources and says they are particularly important in a job like this.

“Some days are very easy and some days you walk away and don’t even know how you made it through the day.”

There’s sobering numbers behind that. Price says on average an officer views 188 critical incidents throughout a career, but that’s not all.

“Police are more likely, statistically, to die by suicide than in the line of duty and that’s something that we really need to pay attention to.”

She says it’s important not to see these officers as robots, but instead as real people with emotions and struggles. Two things Karafa is familiar with, and has fought to better within himself.

“I’ve gone down you know, maybe not the right path or I’ve started to feel differently or things like that where I’ve actually used these resources to get back on track.”

He knows other officers are going through similar problems and hopes this newest project will help them as well.

The reflection garden is set to have its ground breaking coming up here in February, taking one step closer to creating a space where mental health can always come first for these officers.

